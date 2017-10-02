The St. Regis Mohawk disagree. They say that, though tons of toxic waste have been removed from these locations over the years, much more remains. That includes the waste in a 12-acre landfill on the former GM property that was capped with a layer of clay and planted with trees and grass.

“Their idea of cleanup more or less is cover up. It’s not really a cleanup,” says Thompson. Thompson and her husband have since “separated” from the tribe over disagreements, but tribal police officer Willie Ransom echoes this sentiment. He was on the crew tasked with cleaning up the General Motors plant in the early 2000s. “Listen, it didn’t work. The stuff they had us do. It didn’t work,” he says.

Others agree, including David Tracy, a water biologist with the tribe, who says he still finds “sturgeon, tons of catfish, even bass, with the tumors and whatnot” in parts of the St. Lawrence River downstream from the GM site. “I wouldn’t trust eating anything from this part of the river,” he says.

The St. Regis tribal council has long been demanding the complete removal of all contaminated materials from the reservation’s watershed. It wants the water quality in its territory to meet the tribe’s more stringent clean water standards — standards that the tribe has the right to set under the Clean Water Act. But given the confusing morass of overlapping state, federal, and tribal jurisdictions over rivers and watersheds in this country, asserting this right has proven incredibly difficult, not just for the Akwesasne, but for most other tribes across the nation as well.

THE CLEAN WATER ACT (CWA) is the key federal law governing water pollution in the United States. Administered by the EPA, it seeks to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters” by regulating and, ideally, eliminating discharge of pollutants into those waters.

The act gives states the authority to regulate pollution from “point sources,” such as industrial discharge pipes. While the EPA sets the baseline water quality standard (WQS) for each of these water bodies, states have the right to set higher standards for rivers, streams, wetlands, and marine waters that fall within their jurisdictions if they wish to do so. And since water pollution does not check in at the border, if a state has a more stringent water quality standard than its upstream neighbor, the law requires the upstream jurisdiction attain and maintain downstream standards.

Many tribes too, have this right. A 1987 amendment to the act, known as Section 303, allows tribes to set their own water quality standards. The EPA estimates that about 300 of the 574 federally recognized tribes have formal or informal reservations, making them eligible for setting their own WQS. But in order to do so, they must first apply for “Treatment as a State” (TAS) with the EPA. So far only 15 percent of the eligible tribes, about 40, have completed the process of obtaining TAS status. (These figures don’t include the hundreds of tribes that lack federal recognition due to size, resources, geographical concentration, or a host of other factors.)

Meanwhile, since the law also recognizes that states “lack regulatory authority over Indians in Indian country unless clearly authorized to do so,” EPA-approved state water quality standards do not apply to Indian lands. Tribal treaty rights also supersede EPA jurisdiction, so the agency doesn’t set baseline WQS for reservations. As a result, apart from the rivers and streams on the lands of 40 tribes that have set their own standards, bodies of water on Indian reservations do not have any enforceable water quality standards under the CWA.

Setting and enforcing water quality standards require resources that many tribes do not possess.

This regulatory gap poses a significant environmental justice concern since it means people living on reservations have fewer environmental protections than those living in any other part of the country. Given that most tribal nations look to their local land and waters for food, livelihood, and cultural sustenance, the lack of access to clean water has significant biocultural implications as well.

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS ACTIVIST Julia Bernal, whose community at the Sandia Pueblo reservation in New Mexico has gone through the “paperwork intensive” process of setting its own WQS, says eligible tribes probably hesitate to seek TAS status for capacity reasons.

Setting and enforcing water quality standards require resources and infrastructure that many tribes do not possess, says Bernal, who is the director of the Pueblo Action Alliance, a grassroots organization that protects the Pueblo people’s cultural sustainability. In addition to the lengthy process of applying for TAS status, tribes need a dedicated department for managing water resources and restoration programs, an administrative team for filing paperwork and making frequent reports to the EPA, a legal team to manage possible litigation, and quite a bit of funding. Essentially, Bernal says, they need every structure required of bigger and better-funded state environmental departments.

The low number of TAS-approved tribes could also stem from a lack of awareness about contamination issues, adds Bernal. “It could also be [a tribe thinking]: Well, were not really seeing any impacts to our watersheds, so is there a need?” she says.

Additionally, many tribes have avoided issuing their own water standards due to a fear of lawsuits from states challenging their sovereignty, notes James Grijalva, director of the Tribal Environmental Law Project at the University of North Dakota School of Law. “Some states still resent the presence of Indian country within their borders and their limited authority there, and robotically react to tribal exercises of governmental authority with taxpayer-funded lawsuits,” he writes in a report published last year in the Harvard Environmental Law Review .

The Sandia Pueblo, a 22,877-acre reservation of the Sandia people on the banks of the Rio Grande and downstream from Albuquerque, sought to regulate its own waters in 1993 because the Sandia use the Rio Grande waters not only for daily household use but also for agriculture, fishing, and traditional ceremonies as well. Which means they are exposed to water pollution at a higher frequency than the general population. “There are all these water utilities all along the Rio Grande that collect wastewater, treat the water, and then release that effluent back into the main tributary, and, you know, that’s not a 100 percent cleaning process,” Bernal says. So “the need was to hold the urban areas that are upstream of us accountable for their own water quality standards,” she says. The best way for the tribe to do that was to set its own standards, which would then be enforceable against upstream jurisdictions.

But enforcing the water quality standards of an independent tribal nation can be incredibly hard given both the regulatory framework within which they have to operate, and the fact that they share that water with the states that, more often than not, have different needs and economic interests.

In Upstate New York, those economic interests have largely been informed by industry giants like GM and Reynolds, who lobbied for states to lower pollution-control standards in order to lower their overhead costs. The St. Lawrence River is also the gateway to the Atlantic from Lake Ontario, so the Mohawk must contend with water quality degradation from the Great Lakes shipping industry as well. Abraham Francis, the Akwesasne’s environmental services manager, says when that level of industry is moving through their waters there is only so much anti-degradation that is even possible. So, though the Akwesasne have set higher WQS, in reality enforcing them is nearly impossible. Additionally, the St. Lawrence marks the border between the US and Canada in Akwesasne, and the reservation literally straddles that border — a portion of the reservation is in Canada. That adds an extra level of complexity when trying to enforce WQS.