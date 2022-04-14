Climate Change Is Exacerbating Stress and Anxiety Among Farmers

“I have dedicated my life to something that I find meaningful,” he said. “Even though the life is very difficult and even though I’m not profitable every year in a row, for my personal wellbeing and for my quality of life, it is very good.”

Love hails from a family of scientists and naturalists. He himself has an academic background in paleoclimatology, so it’s not surprising that he’s attuned to how climate change is impacting almost every aspect of human life.

“I generally consider most things to be in the cross hairs of climate change in one way or another,” Love said. “There is very little that I see as being unthreatened in the human realm.”

Love puts agricultural workers’ ability to keep farming and living an agricultural lifestyle at the top of the list of things at threat. “Agricultural workers are aware of the problem [of climate change], but people mostly are just trying to keep their crops alive and to keep going another year,” he said. “Trying to imagine what things will be like in 10 or 20 years, I do that, but I don’t think it’s psychologically healthy for people to do.”

“Looking at the situation as a person with a background in environmental science subjects, the outlook is profoundly grim,” he added. “Simply keeping your head down and trying to get by day by day and year by year is, frankly, the most rational thing for most people.”

Love isn’t the only one worried about the future for farmers as the climate continues to warm. Due to the nature of the work, farmers and ranchers already battle near-constant stressors such as unpredictable weather, crop failures, fluctuating markets, and razor-thin profit margins. But now, given that those in the industry directly engage with the powerful, changing forces of the natural world, climate change is increasingly forcing itself into the fold of farming-related pressures. The issue is directly affecting finances, the stability of the sector profession, and the mental health of those involved.

In fact, across the world, agricultural workers have reported experiencing negative psychological effects and increasing stress related to the impacts of climate change.

A 2014 study, for example, found that agricultural workers in drought-affected regions of Australia reported significantly lower life satisfaction compared to non-agricultural workers in those regions.

A 2017 study found that increasing temperatures significantly influence suicide rates among farmers in India. The research highlighted that when temperatures are above 68° F, a 1.8° F increase in a single day’s temperature correlates with roughly 70 additional suicides across the country. The correlation was only observed during India’s growing season, during which higher temperatures drive crop failures.

And a 2020 survey of 125 Montana farmers and ranchers found that more than 70 percent agree that climate change is having an impact on their agricultural business. Moreover, nearly three quarters noted they were experiencing moderate to high levels of anxiety when thinking about climate change and its effects on agricultural business.

“The majority of respondents reported directly feeling the effects of climate change on their operation. That’s huge,” said Meredith Edwards, the study’s lead author. “Farmers’ and ranchers’ lives literally depend on the climate to make food for people. Not everybody can say that. A lot of us can say our lives are directly affected by climate but not necessarily the money we make and our livelihoods.”

WHILE IT’S DIFFICULT to predict the exact ways in which global warming will impact the diverse and varied agricultural sector, as temperatures increase, it’s clear that the repercussions will be significant in the western United States. Already, the effects are being felt.

Montana, for example, has already seen a decrease in the number of extremely cold days and, conversely, an increase in the number of extremely hot days. The summer of 2021 brought record heat to the state. Missoula set a new record, reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above as a daytime high 22 days in a row. The state is also experiencing prolonged droughts, drier and hotter summer months, and increased frequency, and intensity of natural disasters.

“The hot and dry seasons I’ve experienced here starting in maybe 2013 or 2014 have really seemed to be exceptional to me,” Love from Deluge Farm said. “I irrigate from a small artesian well with a very limited flow, so I don’t have infinite water. And when things are dry and very hot with a lot of sun, it makes it just very difficult to keep things alive.”