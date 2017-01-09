  • photo of water protectors carrying a signStanding Strong
    The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
    By Ron Johnson
  • photo of a rhinocerosAt the Sharp End
    South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
    By Ann and Steve Toon
  • artwork depicting redwood leaves, fern fronds, and a marijuana leafGreen Rush
    Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
    By Ronald Hale
Latest News

Green Sprouts in the Canadian Arctic

A unique “Green Igloo” project is helping grow fresh vegetables in a remote Inuit community

by Katherine Koller – January 9, 2017

Ben Canning, a student at Toronto’s Ryerson University, comes from a farming family in southern Ontario. “As a kid growing up, I thought everybody had access to fresh food,” he says. But this is not the case, he found out, even in…
> Read more

Chasing the Northern Lights

A trek through the Canadian Yukon to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis

by James Studarus – January 6, 2017

I’m infatuated with the northern lights, the mysterious glow that intermittently appears at the ends of our Earth. I have lived all my life in sunny California and until recently had never experienced the extreme beauty of the aurora borealis. But when…
> Read more

No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires

New study about low conifer regeneration based on Forest Service's timber stocking based silvicultural standards, lacks context

by George Wuerthner – January 5, 2017

Recently researchers at UC Davis and the US Forest Service presented a new scientific study that suggested a dire future for forests in California. The study on conifer establishment after wildfires in California found that 43 percent of their study plots did…
> Read more

NOAA Considering Ban on Swimming with Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins

Proposed 50-yard buffer zone intended to protect marine mammals from over-eager tourists

by Aja Hannah – January 4, 2017

Imagine you're sleeping and a friend comes over unannounced. You might hang out for a few hours or you might walk them out. Either way, they eventually leave and you return to bed. You're just getting into that good sleep when another…
> Read more

Battling Litter in Jordan’s Open Spaces

On the outskirts of Amman, a doctor spends his weekends picking up trash

by Dana Ritzmann – January 3, 2017

As soon as spring begins in Jordan, which is to say around March when temperatures reach well above 20 degrees, so too begins the picnic season. In Jordan, picnics and weekends are synonymous. On Fridays and Saturdays, people are often drawn to…
> Read more

Millions in China Start New Year Shrouded in Toxic Smog

On the first day of 2017 in Beijing pollution climbed as high as 24 times the level recommended by the World Health Organization

by The Guardian – January 2, 2017

Millions in China rang in the New Year shrouded in a thick blanket of toxic smog, causing road closures and flight cancellations as 24 cities issued alerts that will last through much of the week. On the first day of 2017 in…
> Read more

Celebrating a Half-Century of Environmental Discovery in the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest

In Review: Hubbard Brook: The Story of a Forest Ecosystem
Richard T. Holmes and Gene E. Likens
Yale University Press, 2016, 288 pages

by Richard Blaustein – December 30, 2016

In 1951, University of Wisconsin ecologist Arthur Hasler, while working at the Notre Dame Environmental Research Center that straddles Michigan and Wisconsin, built up an earthen dike and divided a single lake into two, transforming the one water body into Peter and…
> Read more

Voices

Alice Waters
World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
> Read more
Karina Gonzales
A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
> Read more

Current Issue

thumbnail of the cover of the Earth Island Journal

Bush Beat

The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts

Forest Guardians

A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman

Good Food Rising

Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé

