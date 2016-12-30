- Standing Strong
The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
By Ron Johnson
- At the Sharp End
South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
By Ann and Steve Toon
- Green Rush
Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
By Ronald Hale
Celebrating a Half-Century of Environmental Discovery in the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest
In Review: Hubbard Brook: The Story of a Forest Ecosystem
Richard T. Holmes and Gene E. Likens
Yale University Press, 2016, 288 pages
In 1951, University of Wisconsin ecologist Arthur Hasler, while working at the Notre Dame Environmental Research Center that straddles Michigan and Wisconsin, built up an earthen dike and divided a single lake into two, transforming the one water body into Peter and…
Obama Designates Two New National Monuments, Protecting 1.65 Million Acres
Protecting Bears Ears in Utah and Gold Butte in Nevada mark Obama's final push to safeguard environmentally fragile lands
President Obama used his authority under the Antiquities Act to protect two large areas in the western U.S. The new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah preserves 1.35 million acres containing 100,000 significant Native American sites, while the Gold Butte National Monument…
The Most Important Environmental Stories of 2016
The past year brought a lot to agonize about, but also some news to cheer and draw inspiration from
It’s been quite a year. I wouldn’t put 2016 down as a particularly great trip around sol, but it has definitely been an eventful, historic year. As we began drawing our annual tally of the most important environmental stories of the year…
Arctic Waters Have Been Rescued From Drilling, But What About the Land?
Time is running out for Obama to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the people who depend on it
I’d like to reframe what happened in early November as the opposite of tragedy. Instead of looking at the election results through a lens of doom and gloom, let us view this moment in history as a leverage point, one that has…
Climate Change Threatens Food Security in Western Nepal, Say Advocates
Extreme drought stresses one of country's most food insecure regions
Tashi Lama, a 52 year-old farmer, seemed unimpressed by my questions about the effect of jalvauparivartan — climate change in Nepali — in his village in the mountains of mid-west Nepal. “I don’t know about jalvauparivartan, but you should have come a…
Brazil Budget Cuts Put Uncontacted Tribes at Risk, Say Activists
Indigenous people may also face threat from proposed change to land laws
An uncontacted Amazon tribe could be at risk as Brazil makes austerity-driven budget cuts and proposals for constitutional change affecting land rights move through parliament, campaigners have said. The tribe was photographed from a helicopter by Ricardo Stuckert this month near the…
Listening to the Old People, the Land, and the Long Future
Why Bears Ears deserves to be declared a national monument
A coalition of five Native American tribes has been advocating the designation of a 1.9 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument on culturally significant land in southeast Utah, a proposal that has generated considerable controversy within the state. There is speculation that President…
- Alice Waters
- World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
- Karina Gonzales
- A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé
- Giving Thanks for the Ocean
- Tanzania Media Development
- November 26 Farallones Trip on Standby
- Florida Burrowing Owl becomes a state listed threatened species
- My Internship in Altai
- Graduate internship in snow leopard research
- Agency Recommends Listing Florida Burrowing Owl as Threatened
- Sharks in the Whitehouse, Dead Sharks in the Desert
