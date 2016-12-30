Latest News

Celebrating a Half-Century of Environmental Discovery in the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest In Review: Hubbard Brook: The Story of a Forest Ecosystem

Richard T. Holmes and Gene E. Likens

Yale University Press, 2016, 288 pages In 1951, University of Wisconsin ecologist Arthur Hasler, while working at the Notre Dame Environmental Research Center that straddles Michigan and Wisconsin, built up an earthen dike and divided a single lake into two, transforming the one water body into Peter and…

> Read more

Obama Designates Two New National Monuments, Protecting 1.65 Million Acres Protecting Bears Ears in Utah and Gold Butte in Nevada mark Obama's final push to safeguard environmentally fragile lands President Obama used his authority under the Antiquities Act to protect two large areas in the western U.S. The new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah preserves 1.35 million acres containing 100,000 significant Native American sites, while the Gold Butte National Monument…

> Read more

The Most Important Environmental Stories of 2016 The past year brought a lot to agonize about, but also some news to cheer and draw inspiration from It’s been quite a year. I wouldn’t put 2016 down as a particularly great trip around sol, but it has definitely been an eventful, historic year. As we began drawing our annual tally of the most important environmental stories of the year…

> Read more

Arctic Waters Have Been Rescued From Drilling, But What About the Land? Time is running out for Obama to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the people who depend on it I’d like to reframe what happened in early November as the opposite of tragedy. Instead of looking at the election results through a lens of doom and gloom, let us view this moment in history as a leverage point, one that has…

> Read more

Climate Change Threatens Food Security in Western Nepal, Say Advocates Extreme drought stresses one of country's most food insecure regions Tashi Lama, a 52 year-old farmer, seemed unimpressed by my questions about the effect of jalvauparivartan — climate change in Nepali — in his village in the mountains of mid-west Nepal. “I don’t know about jalvauparivartan, but you should have come a…

> Read more

Brazil Budget Cuts Put Uncontacted Tribes at Risk, Say Activists Indigenous people may also face threat from proposed change to land laws An uncontacted Amazon tribe could be at risk as Brazil makes austerity-driven budget cuts and proposals for constitutional change affecting land rights move through parliament, campaigners have said. The tribe was photographed from a helicopter by Ricardo Stuckert this month near the…

> Read more

Listening to the Old People, the Land, and the Long Future Why Bears Ears deserves to be declared a national monument A coalition of five Native American tribes has been advocating the designation of a 1.9 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument on culturally significant land in southeast Utah, a proposal that has generated considerable controversy within the state. There is speculation that President…

> Read more

more articles