Trump Administration Tells Federal Agencies to Halt Communications President has banned EPA employees from 'providing updates on social media or to reporters,' say reports Editor's Note: It is not uncommon for new administrations to assume swift control of government communications. Still, the extent of the limitations imposed by the Trump Administration, paired with the fact that they seem targeted at agencies working on environmental policy, has…

Trump Greenlights Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines Environmentalists, indigenous activists vow to 'resist with all of their power’ President Donald Trump signed executive orders this morning paving the way for both the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline projects to move forward. Both projects have been fiercely opposed by indigenous and environmental activists, who have so far been successful in…

Gaps in Lead Screening Policies Across States Put Our Children at Risk Elevated lead exposure in a significant number of US children is going undetected, says report Until a few weeks ago, I’d not considered the problem of lead contamination as something I should worry about personally. This, despite the fact that I live in a house built in the 1930s with old doors and windows with lead paint.…

Outgoing EPA Chief Gina McCarthy Reveals Fears Trump Administration Will Halt Climate Action EPA staff are ‘nervous’ after the president-elect promised to reduce the environment agency to ‘tidbits’ There is “nervousness” among Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff that Donald Trump’s incoming administration will sideline science and reverse action on climate change, according to the agency’s outgoing administrator, Gina McCarthy. Photo by Chesapeake Bay Program, FlickrGina McCarthy admitted EPA staff are…

Medical Waste Poses a Serious Environmental and Public Health Threat in Pakistan Lack of enforcement of hazardous waste disposal regulations a major factor Imdadullah Khan routinely rifles though a garbage bin in front of Lady Reading Hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan. “I am looking for used syringes, drips, needles in the garbage so that I can sell it and earn money for my family,” says the…

The Most Ethical Travel Destinations for 2017 Ten countries that protect their environment and respect human rights The year 2016 brought many challenges, and a sense of loss to many people. Many of us will begin the new year wondering if the world – already girdled by too many borders and conflicts – will become a less welcoming place…

Nonnative Species are Posing Management Challenges in Parks Across the US Problem exacerbated by climate change, which has plants and animals moving beyond their historical ranges While heading to the Bear Lake parking lot in Rocky Mountain National Park, I was aware of the preserved, splendid wilderness in all directions. The road meanders from civilization in Estes Park, Colorado, to the deep environs of a vast wild land…

