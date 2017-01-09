Latest News

Green Sprouts in the Canadian Arctic A unique “Green Igloo” project is helping grow fresh vegetables in a remote Inuit community Ben Canning, a student at Toronto’s Ryerson University, comes from a farming family in southern Ontario. “As a kid growing up, I thought everybody had access to fresh food,” he says. But this is not the case, he found out, even in…

Chasing the Northern Lights A trek through the Canadian Yukon to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis I’m infatuated with the northern lights, the mysterious glow that intermittently appears at the ends of our Earth. I have lived all my life in sunny California and until recently had never experienced the extreme beauty of the aurora borealis. But when…

No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires New study about low conifer regeneration based on Forest Service's timber stocking based silvicultural standards, lacks context Recently researchers at UC Davis and the US Forest Service presented a new scientific study that suggested a dire future for forests in California. The study on conifer establishment after wildfires in California found that 43 percent of their study plots did…

NOAA Considering Ban on Swimming with Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins Proposed 50-yard buffer zone intended to protect marine mammals from over-eager tourists Imagine you're sleeping and a friend comes over unannounced. You might hang out for a few hours or you might walk them out. Either way, they eventually leave and you return to bed. You're just getting into that good sleep when another…

Battling Litter in Jordan’s Open Spaces On the outskirts of Amman, a doctor spends his weekends picking up trash As soon as spring begins in Jordan, which is to say around March when temperatures reach well above 20 degrees, so too begins the picnic season. In Jordan, picnics and weekends are synonymous. On Fridays and Saturdays, people are often drawn to…

Millions in China Start New Year Shrouded in Toxic Smog On the first day of 2017 in Beijing pollution climbed as high as 24 times the level recommended by the World Health Organization Millions in China rang in the New Year shrouded in a thick blanket of toxic smog, causing road closures and flight cancellations as 24 cities issued alerts that will last through much of the week. On the first day of 2017 in…

Celebrating a Half-Century of Environmental Discovery in the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest In Review: Hubbard Brook: The Story of a Forest Ecosystem

Richard T. Holmes and Gene E. Likens

Yale University Press, 2016, 288 pages In 1951, University of Wisconsin ecologist Arthur Hasler, while working at the Notre Dame Environmental Research Center that straddles Michigan and Wisconsin, built up an earthen dike and divided a single lake into two, transforming the one water body into Peter and…

