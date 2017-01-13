- Standing Strong
The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
By Ron Johnson
- At the Sharp End
South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
By Ann and Steve Toon
- Green Rush
Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
By Ronald Hale
-
Latest News
Death of Silicon Valley Grey Foxes Point to Urgent Need for Wildlife Corridors
DNA bottlenecks, inbreeding make animals susceptible to disease, says “Fox Guy”
Bill “Fox Guy” Leikam hopes the most recent chapter in the story of the Silicon Valley urban fox is not the beginning of a tragedy for connecting healthy ecosystems. As reported by the San Jose Mercury News last week, up to 18…
> Read more
Environmental Bloopers from the Obama Era
Smears, hoaxes, and whoopers on climate and the environment, including a few from the president himself
As the curtain comes down on Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, most Americans seemed convinced of one of two things: We’re either about to Make America Great Again®, or we’re about to hurtle into an uncertain epoch that I…
> Read more
Lockdown at Trans-Pecos Pipeline Site Consecrates New Indigenous Resistance Camp
West Texas Water Protectors aim to protect Rio Grande, sacred sites
An Indigenous Water Protector and an Alpine, Texas, resident were arrested Saturday morning after locking themselves to pipe-laying equipment at an Energy Transfer Partner (ETP) easement and work site in Presidio County, Texas. The lockdown temporarily halted construction on the company's 143-mile…
> Read more
The Maasai, Wildebeest, and a Warming Serengeti
Climate change may pose threat to pastoralist communities, great migration in East Africa
Walking across the plain in the 95 degree Farenheit heat, I marvel that the man beside me, Lekoko Torongei, seems perfectly comfortable in his bright red, woolen robes. Torongei, a 23-year-old Maasai warrior, is giving me and my group of 35 American…
> Read more
Green Sprouts in the Canadian Arctic
A unique “Green Igloo” project is helping grow fresh vegetables in a remote Inuit community
Ben Canning, a student at Toronto’s Ryerson University, comes from a farming family in southern Ontario. “As a kid growing up, I thought everybody had access to fresh food,” he says. But this is not the case, he found out, even in…
> Read more
Chasing the Northern Lights
A trek through the Canadian Yukon to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis
I’m infatuated with the northern lights, the mysterious glow that intermittently appears at the ends of our Earth. I have lived all my life in sunny California and until recently had never experienced the extreme beauty of the aurora borealis. But when…
> Read more
No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires
New study about low conifer regeneration based on Forest Service's timber stocking based silvicultural standards, lacks context
Recently researchers at UC Davis and the US Forest Service presented a new scientific study that suggested a dire future for forests in California. The study on conifer establishment after wildfires in California found that 43 percent of their study plots did…
> Read more
Voices
- Alice Waters
- World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
> Read more
- Karina Gonzales
- A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
> Read more
Current Issue
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé
Earth Island Updates
- Food Shift's 2016 highlights – thank you for making all of it possible!
- Taste the love: Alameda Kitchen soup nourishes Oakland residents
- Reflections on the impact of the Alameda Kitchen program
- Passing of an Ocean Champion: Professor Steve Oakley
- Top 10 reasons why we should increase attention to urban bird conservation
- Shark Stewards 2016 Recap
- Drain the Swamp
- Urban Bird Foundation proposes first brick and mortar Napa County wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center
- 6 irresistibly cute small owls named after the Greek goddess of wisdom
- COP22: Moving Past Trump
- Expedition to the Greater Farallones
- Rare Berkeley Marina Burrowing Owl Found Dead at Cesar Chavez Park
- Giving Thanks for the Ocean
- Tanzania Media Development
- Florida Burrowing Owl becomes a state listed threatened species
- My Internship in Altai
- Graduate internship in snow leopard research
- Sharks in the Whitehouse, Dead Sharks in the Desert
Subscribe
Today
Four issues for just $10/year.
Most Popular
- > Death of Silicon Valley Grey Foxes Point to Urgent Need for Wildlife Corridors
- > No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires
- > Chasing the Northern Lights
- > Lockdown at Trans-Pecos Pipeline Site Consecrates New Indigenous Resistance Camp
- > NOAA Considering Ban on Swimming with Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins