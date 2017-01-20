- Standing Strong
The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
By Ron Johnson
- At the Sharp End
South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
By Ann and Steve Toon
- Green Rush
Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
By Ronald Hale
Latest News
Outgoing EPA Chief Gina McCarthy Reveals Fears Trump Administration Will Halt Climate Action
EPA staff are ‘nervous’ after the president-elect promised to reduce the environment agency to ‘tidbits’
There is “nervousness” among Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff that Donald Trump’s incoming administration will sideline science and reverse action on climate change, according to the agency’s outgoing administrator, Gina McCarthy. Photo by Chesapeake Bay Program, FlickrGina McCarthy admitted EPA staff are…
Medical Waste Poses a Serious Environmental and Public Health Threat in Pakistan
Lack of enforcement of hazardous waste disposal regulations a major factor
Imdadullah Khan routinely rifles though a garbage bin in front of Lady Reading Hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan. “I am looking for used syringes, drips, needles in the garbage so that I can sell it and earn money for my family,” says the…
The Most Ethical Travel Destinations for 2017
Ten countries that protect their environment and respect human rights
The year 2016 brought many challenges, and a sense of loss to many people. Many of us will begin the new year wondering if the world – already girdled by too many borders and conflicts – will become a less welcoming place…
Nonnative Species are Posing Management Challenges in Parks Across the US
Problem exacerbated by climate change, which has plants and animals moving beyond their historical ranges
While heading to the Bear Lake parking lot in Rocky Mountain National Park, I was aware of the preserved, splendid wilderness in all directions. The road meanders from civilization in Estes Park, Colorado, to the deep environs of a vast wild land…
Protests Escalate Over Louisiana Pipeline by Company Behind Dakota Access
Residents are making themselves heard about the disputed Bayou Bridge pipeline
Scott Eustis did not stop smiling for hours. The coastal wetland specialist with the Gulf Restoration Network was attending a public hearing in Baton Rouge. Its subject was a pipeline extension that would run directly through the Atchafalaya Basin, the world’s largest…
Death of Silicon Valley Grey Foxes Point to Urgent Need for Wildlife Corridors
DNA bottlenecks, inbreeding make animals susceptible to disease, says “Fox Guy”
Bill “Fox Guy” Leikam hopes the most recent chapter in the story of the Silicon Valley urban fox is not the beginning of a tragedy for connecting healthy ecosystems. As reported by the San Jose Mercury News last week, up to 18…
Environmental Bloopers from the Obama Era
Smears, hoaxes, and whoopers on climate and the environment, including a few from the president himself
As the curtain comes down on Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, most Americans seemed convinced of one of two things: We’re either about to Make America Great Again®, or we’re about to hurtle into an uncertain epoch that I…
Voices
- Alice Waters
- World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
- Karina Gonzales
- A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
Current Issue
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé
Earth Island Updates
- Food Shift's 2016 highlights – thank you for making all of it possible!
- Taste the love: Alameda Kitchen soup nourishes Oakland residents
- Reflections on the impact of the Alameda Kitchen program
- Passing of an Ocean Champion: Professor Steve Oakley
- Top 10 reasons why we should increase attention to urban bird conservation
- Shark Stewards 2016 Recap
- Drain the Swamp
- Urban Bird Foundation proposes first brick and mortar Napa County wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center
- 6 irresistibly cute small owls named after the Greek goddess of wisdom
- COP22: Moving Past Trump
- Expedition to the Greater Farallones
- Rare Berkeley Marina Burrowing Owl Found Dead at Cesar Chavez Park
- Giving Thanks for the Ocean
- Tanzania Media Development
- Florida Burrowing Owl becomes a state listed threatened species
- My Internship in Altai
- Graduate internship in snow leopard research
- Sharks in the Whitehouse, Dead Sharks in the Desert
