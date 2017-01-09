- Standing Strong
The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
By Ron Johnson
- At the Sharp End
South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
By Ann and Steve Toon
- Green Rush
Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
By Ronald Hale
Latest News
Green Sprouts in the Canadian Arctic
A unique “Green Igloo” project is helping grow fresh vegetables in a remote Inuit community
Ben Canning, a student at Toronto’s Ryerson University, comes from a farming family in southern Ontario. “As a kid growing up, I thought everybody had access to fresh food,” he says. But this is not the case, he found out, even in…
Chasing the Northern Lights
A trek through the Canadian Yukon to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis
I’m infatuated with the northern lights, the mysterious glow that intermittently appears at the ends of our Earth. I have lived all my life in sunny California and until recently had never experienced the extreme beauty of the aurora borealis. But when…
No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires
New study about low conifer regeneration based on Forest Service's timber stocking based silvicultural standards, lacks context
Recently researchers at UC Davis and the US Forest Service presented a new scientific study that suggested a dire future for forests in California. The study on conifer establishment after wildfires in California found that 43 percent of their study plots did…
NOAA Considering Ban on Swimming with Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins
Proposed 50-yard buffer zone intended to protect marine mammals from over-eager tourists
Imagine you're sleeping and a friend comes over unannounced. You might hang out for a few hours or you might walk them out. Either way, they eventually leave and you return to bed. You're just getting into that good sleep when another…
Battling Litter in Jordan’s Open Spaces
On the outskirts of Amman, a doctor spends his weekends picking up trash
As soon as spring begins in Jordan, which is to say around March when temperatures reach well above 20 degrees, so too begins the picnic season. In Jordan, picnics and weekends are synonymous. On Fridays and Saturdays, people are often drawn to…
Millions in China Start New Year Shrouded in Toxic Smog
On the first day of 2017 in Beijing pollution climbed as high as 24 times the level recommended by the World Health Organization
Millions in China rang in the New Year shrouded in a thick blanket of toxic smog, causing road closures and flight cancellations as 24 cities issued alerts that will last through much of the week. On the first day of 2017 in…
Celebrating a Half-Century of Environmental Discovery in the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest
In Review: Hubbard Brook: The Story of a Forest Ecosystem
Richard T. Holmes and Gene E. Likens
Yale University Press, 2016, 288 pages
In 1951, University of Wisconsin ecologist Arthur Hasler, while working at the Notre Dame Environmental Research Center that straddles Michigan and Wisconsin, built up an earthen dike and divided a single lake into two, transforming the one water body into Peter and…
Voices
- Alice Waters
- World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
- Karina Gonzales
- A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
Current Issue
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé
Earth Island Updates
- Food Shift's 2016 highlights – thank you for making all of it possible!
- Taste the love: Alameda Kitchen soup nourishes Oakland residents
- Reflections on the impact of the Alameda Kitchen program
- Passing of an Ocean Champion: Professor Steve Oakley
- Top 10 reasons why we should increase attention to urban bird conservation
- Shark Stewards 2016 Recap
- Drain the Swamp
- Urban Bird Foundation proposes first brick and mortar Napa County wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center
- 6 irresistibly cute small owls named after the Greek goddess of wisdom
- COP22: Moving Past Trump
- Expedition to the Greater Farallones
- Rare Berkeley Marina Burrowing Owl Found Dead at Cesar Chavez Park
- Giving Thanks for the Ocean
- Tanzania Media Development
- Florida Burrowing Owl becomes a state listed threatened species
- My Internship in Altai
- Graduate internship in snow leopard research
- Sharks in the Whitehouse, Dead Sharks in the Desert
