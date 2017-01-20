Latest News

Outgoing EPA Chief Gina McCarthy Reveals Fears Trump Administration Will Halt Climate Action EPA staff are ‘nervous’ after the president-elect promised to reduce the environment agency to ‘tidbits’ There is “nervousness” among Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff that Donald Trump’s incoming administration will sideline science and reverse action on climate change, according to the agency’s outgoing administrator, Gina McCarthy. Photo by Chesapeake Bay Program, FlickrGina McCarthy admitted EPA staff are…

Medical Waste Poses a Serious Environmental and Public Health Threat in Pakistan Lack of enforcement of hazardous waste disposal regulations a major factor Imdadullah Khan routinely rifles though a garbage bin in front of Lady Reading Hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan. “I am looking for used syringes, drips, needles in the garbage so that I can sell it and earn money for my family,” says the…

The Most Ethical Travel Destinations for 2017 Ten countries that protect their environment and respect human rights The year 2016 brought many challenges, and a sense of loss to many people. Many of us will begin the new year wondering if the world – already girdled by too many borders and conflicts – will become a less welcoming place…

Nonnative Species are Posing Management Challenges in Parks Across the US Problem exacerbated by climate change, which has plants and animals moving beyond their historical ranges While heading to the Bear Lake parking lot in Rocky Mountain National Park, I was aware of the preserved, splendid wilderness in all directions. The road meanders from civilization in Estes Park, Colorado, to the deep environs of a vast wild land…

Protests Escalate Over Louisiana Pipeline by Company Behind Dakota Access Residents are making themselves heard about the disputed Bayou Bridge pipeline Scott Eustis did not stop smiling for hours. The coastal wetland specialist with the Gulf Restoration Network was attending a public hearing in Baton Rouge. Its subject was a pipeline extension that would run directly through the Atchafalaya Basin, the world’s largest…

Death of Silicon Valley Grey Foxes Point to Urgent Need for Wildlife Corridors DNA bottlenecks, inbreeding make animals susceptible to disease, says “Fox Guy” Bill “Fox Guy” Leikam hopes the most recent chapter in the story of the Silicon Valley urban fox is not the beginning of a tragedy for connecting healthy ecosystems. As reported by the San Jose Mercury News last week, up to 18…

Environmental Bloopers from the Obama Era Smears, hoaxes, and whoopers on climate and the environment, including a few from the president himself As the curtain comes down on Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, most Americans seemed convinced of one of two things: We’re either about to Make America Great Again®, or we’re about to hurtle into an uncertain epoch that I…

