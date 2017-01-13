Latest News

Death of Silicon Valley Grey Foxes Point to Urgent Need for Wildlife Corridors DNA bottlenecks, inbreeding make animals susceptible to disease, says “Fox Guy” Bill “Fox Guy” Leikam hopes the most recent chapter in the story of the Silicon Valley urban fox is not the beginning of a tragedy for connecting healthy ecosystems. As reported by the San Jose Mercury News last week, up to 18…

Environmental Bloopers from the Obama Era Smears, hoaxes, and whoopers on climate and the environment, including a few from the president himself As the curtain comes down on Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, most Americans seemed convinced of one of two things: We’re either about to Make America Great Again®, or we’re about to hurtle into an uncertain epoch that I…

Lockdown at Trans-Pecos Pipeline Site Consecrates New Indigenous Resistance Camp West Texas Water Protectors aim to protect Rio Grande, sacred sites An Indigenous Water Protector and an Alpine, Texas, resident were arrested Saturday morning after locking themselves to pipe-laying equipment at an Energy Transfer Partner (ETP) easement and work site in Presidio County, Texas. The lockdown temporarily halted construction on the company's 143-mile…

The Maasai, Wildebeest, and a Warming Serengeti Climate change may pose threat to pastoralist communities, great migration in East Africa Walking across the plain in the 95 degree Farenheit heat, I marvel that the man beside me, Lekoko Torongei, seems perfectly comfortable in his bright red, woolen robes. Torongei, a 23-year-old Maasai warrior, is giving me and my group of 35 American…

Green Sprouts in the Canadian Arctic A unique “Green Igloo” project is helping grow fresh vegetables in a remote Inuit community Ben Canning, a student at Toronto’s Ryerson University, comes from a farming family in southern Ontario. “As a kid growing up, I thought everybody had access to fresh food,” he says. But this is not the case, he found out, even in…

Chasing the Northern Lights A trek through the Canadian Yukon to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis I’m infatuated with the northern lights, the mysterious glow that intermittently appears at the ends of our Earth. I have lived all my life in sunny California and until recently had never experienced the extreme beauty of the aurora borealis. But when…

No, California’s Forests Aren’t Failing to Regrow After Big Wildfires New study about low conifer regeneration based on Forest Service's timber stocking based silvicultural standards, lacks context Recently researchers at UC Davis and the US Forest Service presented a new scientific study that suggested a dire future for forests in California. The study on conifer establishment after wildfires in California found that 43 percent of their study plots did…

