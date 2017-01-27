- Standing Strong
The native resistance movement can offer solutions to our climate crisis.
By Ron Johnson
- At the Sharp End
South Africa’s private game reserves are taking drastic measures to protect their charges.
By Ann and Steve Toon
- Green Rush
Humboldt County’s new extractive industry is taking a steep toll on the envrironment.
By Ronald Hale
Latest News
America Can’t Afford to Be a Climate Loner
Leaving the Paris Agreement would isolate the country
Last year was full of contradictions. Climate action made substantial strides forward, with momentum building on many fronts: The Paris Agreement went into effect with record-breaking speed; countries amended the Montreal Protocol to phase-down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the most potent class of greenhouse…
> Read more
Safeguarding the Karnali River
Nepal's last free-flowing river is threatened by a massive dam
Megh Ale (pronounced “Ah-lay”) is a patient man. His eyes twinkle, the corners almost always turned up into a soft smile. He used to be a monk before he started his rafting, adventure travel, and river conservation endeavors. Patience is a virtue…
> Read more
Trump Administration Tells Federal Agencies to Halt Communications
President has banned EPA employees from 'providing updates on social media or to reporters,' say reports
Editor's Note: It is not uncommon for new administrations to assume swift control of government communications. Still, the extent of the limitations imposed by the Trump Administration, paired with the fact that they seem targeted at agencies working on environmental policy, has…
> Read more
Trump Greenlights Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines
Environmentalists, indigenous activists vow to 'resist with all of their power’
President Donald Trump signed executive orders this morning paving the way for both the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline projects to move forward. Both projects have been fiercely opposed by indigenous and environmental activists, who have so far been successful in…
> Read more
Gaps in Lead Screening Policies Across States Put Our Children at Risk
Elevated lead exposure in a significant number of US children is going undetected, says report
Until a few weeks ago, I’d not considered the problem of lead contamination as something I should worry about personally. This, despite the fact that I live in a house built in the 1930s with old doors and windows with lead paint.…
> Read more
Outgoing EPA Chief Gina McCarthy Reveals Fears Trump Administration Will Halt Climate Action
EPA staff are ‘nervous’ after the president-elect promised to reduce the environment agency to ‘tidbits’
There is “nervousness” among Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff that Donald Trump’s incoming administration will sideline science and reverse action on climate change, according to the agency’s outgoing administrator, Gina McCarthy. Photo by Chesapeake Bay Program, FlickrGina McCarthy admitted EPA staff are…
> Read more
Medical Waste Poses a Serious Environmental and Public Health Threat in Pakistan
Lack of enforcement of hazardous waste disposal regulations a major factor
Imdadullah Khan routinely rifles though a garbage bin in front of Lady Reading Hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan. “I am looking for used syringes, drips, needles in the garbage so that I can sell it and earn money for my family,” says the…
> Read more
Voices
- Alice Waters
- World-famous chef, educator, and slow-food advocate talks about how good food can be a powerful entry point to environmentalism.
> Read more
- Karina Gonzales
- A student leader of Fossil Free North Arizona University and 2016 Brower Youth Award Winner explains why she thinks climate change is a moral crisis that can’t be solved using technology alone.
> Read more
Current Issue
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
By Elizabeth Claire Alberts
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
By Isaac N Pearlman
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
By Anna Lappé
