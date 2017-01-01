Earth Island Institute
New Leaders Initiative
The premier youth prize in North America, honoring tomorrow’s environmental leaders
Start Your Own Project
Earth Island Institute’s Project Support Program provides an opportunity for committed individuals and groups with a good idea to launch a project with us, or to gain sponsorship for an existing project.
In This Issue
Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.
Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.
Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.
Restoration Initiatives
Funds dynamic community based restoration programs in Southern California focused on protecting and enhancing wetlands and watersheds.
Also home to Earth Island’s Streets Alive!, including the Utility Box Project.
SAVE International Visits Hong Kong and Mainland China
Pollution, sea-level rise and rampant government-sponsored development are threatening the habitat of critically endangered Black-faced Spoonbill (Platalea minor) in coastal areas of eastern Asia. In Taiwan, the Jiading Wetland, home to a significant number of the world's Black-faced Spoonbills and more than 100 other species of birds, is threatened by another road, Road 1-4, that would go through the largest remaining fragment, possibly ruining the habitat on which the spoonbills and other wildlife depend.
SAVE International's team of researchers are working to protect this critical habitat by elevating the wetland from designation of "Local Importance" to "National" or "International Importance" for greater protection, and empowering local villagers to provide services for birdwatchers and ecotourists.
Their team recently presented their years of scientific research and data on the spoonbill population at the 2016 Conference of Community Design in the Pacific Rim, in Hong Kong. Here they proposed plans to mitigate rampant development in China's Xinghua Bay, where existing wildlife habitat and human economies at Xinghua Bay and the Fuzhou area, China are also at great risk.
See the research they presented and learn more about their new alliance with Chinese wild bird specialists to protect the spoonbill's remaining habitat in the country.