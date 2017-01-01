Photo of the Earth as seen from space and the words: Earth Island Institute; You are here.Earth Island Institute

photo of a newt in clear waterphoto of a mountain lion in a rock cleftphoto of many hands together holding leaves

Get Involved

Join Earth Island

Support creative and energetic leaders who are building a more effective and far-reaching environmental movement!

Please read our year-end update: www.eii.org/YE16/Letter, check out our project highlights www.eii.org/2016impacts & make year-end, tax-deductible contribution at: www.eii.org/YE16.

Now more than ever the work of Earth Island and its 70+ activist-led projects matter

Support Earth Island Institute with a tax-deductible contribution, join as a member, subscribe to the print version of our award-winning Earth Island Journal at: www.eii.org/eij or get the digital edition via Zinio at: www.eii.org/eij/digital.

New Leaders Initiative

The premier youth prize in North America, honoring tomorrow’s environmental leaders

Brower Youth Awards winners
Get Plugged In Today

Start Your Own Project

photo of people building a trail on the shore of a large blue lake

Earth Island Institute’s Project Support Program provides an opportunity for committed individuals and groups with a good idea to launch a project with us, or to gain sponsorship for an existing project.

Become a Project

AISO.net, powered by 100% solar Logo

Get Informed

Earth Island Journal

cover, Winter2017 Earth Island Journal

Award-winning environmental reporting, commentary, and analysis

Subscribe Today

In This Issue

Bush Beat
The Black Mambas combat poaching and elevate women’s rights.

Forest Guardians
A small team of foresters in the Philippines’ Guiting-Guiting Natural Park face tough odds.

Good Food Rising
Schools across the country are beginning to explore sustainable food procurement policies.

More Articles

Restoration Initiatives

wetland graphic

Funds dynamic community based restoration programs in Southern California focused on protecting and enhancing wetlands and watersheds.

Also home to Earth Island’s Streets Alive!, including the Utility Box Project.

Learn More

Earth Island Updates

Come Party with us on February 16th!

Air China Joins 35 Carriers Dropping Shark Fin, Tell Fed Ex They Are Next

After the Catastrophe

Part Time Production Chef & Culinary Educator for Alameda Kitchen

Passing of an Ocean Champion – Professor Steve Oakley

No Butts in the Bay Beach Clean Up

Food Shift's 2016 highlights – thank you for making all of it possible!

Taste the love: Alameda Kitchen soup nourishes Oakland residents

Get Inspired

group photo of many smiling people

More than 65 projects working around the world to protect our environment.

See Our Project Directory

SAVE International Visits Hong Kong and Mainland China

woodcut image depicting spoonbills

Pollution, sea-level rise and rampant government-sponsored development are threatening the habitat of critically endangered Black-faced Spoonbill (Platalea minor) in coastal areas of eastern Asia. In Taiwan, the Jiading Wetland, home to a significant number of the world's Black-faced Spoonbills and more than 100 other species of birds, is threatened by another road, Road 1-4, that would go through the largest remaining fragment, possibly ruining the habitat on which the spoonbills and other wildlife depend.

SAVE International's team of researchers are working to protect this critical habitat by elevating the wetland from designation of "Local Importance" to "National" or "International Importance" for greater protection, and empowering local villagers to provide services for birdwatchers and ecotourists.

Their team recently presented their years of scientific research and data on the spoonbill population at the 2016 Conference of Community Design in the Pacific Rim, in Hong Kong. Here they proposed plans to mitigate rampant development in China's Xinghua Bay, where existing wildlife habitat and human economies at Xinghua Bay and the Fuzhou area, China are also at great risk.

See the research they presented and learn more about their new alliance with Chinese wild bird specialists to protect the spoonbill's remaining habitat in the country.

Earth Island Facebook pageEarth Island Twitter feedGoogle+

0.0559