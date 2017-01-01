Earth Island Institute’s Project Support Program provides an opportunity for committed individuals and groups with a good idea to launch a project with us, or to gain sponsorship for an existing project.

Support Earth Island Institute with a tax-deductible contribution , join as a member , subscribe to the print version of our award-winning Earth Island Journal at: www.eii.org/eij or get the digital edition via Zinio at: www.eii.org/eij/digital .

Get Inspired

More than 65 projects working around the world to protect our environment.

SAVE International Visits Hong Kong and Mainland China

Pollution, sea-level rise and rampant government-sponsored development are threatening the habitat of critically endangered Black-faced Spoonbill (Platalea minor) in coastal areas of eastern Asia. In Taiwan, the Jiading Wetland, home to a significant number of the world's Black-faced Spoonbills and more than 100 other species of birds, is threatened by another road, Road 1-4, that would go through the largest remaining fragment, possibly ruining the habitat on which the spoonbills and other wildlife depend.

SAVE International's team of researchers are working to protect this critical habitat by elevating the wetland from designation of "Local Importance" to "National" or "International Importance" for greater protection, and empowering local villagers to provide services for birdwatchers and ecotourists.

Their team recently presented their years of scientific research and data on the spoonbill population at the 2016 Conference of Community Design in the Pacific Rim, in Hong Kong. Here they proposed plans to mitigate rampant development in China's Xinghua Bay, where existing wildlife habitat and human economies at Xinghua Bay and the Fuzhou area, China are also at great risk.

See the research they presented and learn more about their new alliance with Chinese wild bird specialists to protect the spoonbill's remaining habitat in the country.